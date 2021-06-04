Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 13,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.