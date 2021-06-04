Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Tops $109.83 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $109.83 million and $776,569.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00078003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00996553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.80 or 0.09803041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,538,280 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

