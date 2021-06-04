Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $128.17 million and $2.51 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00487111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 613,549,016 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

