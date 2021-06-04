Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.65 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $118,697.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

