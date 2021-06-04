Tael 24-Hour Volume Reaches $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $7.20, $6.32 and $34.91.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.70 or 0.01007174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.96 or 0.09768265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $6.32, $62.56, $34.91, $5.22, $119.16, $24.72, $13.96, $45.75, $18.11, $10.00 and $7.20. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.