TagCoin Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TagCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. TagCoin has a total market cap of $122,992.20 and approximately $14.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TagCoin Coin Profile

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

TagCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

