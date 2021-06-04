Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Reduced by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,185. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $619.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.