Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) versus Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Financial Analysis

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talos Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 2.14 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -13.89 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talos Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talos Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

