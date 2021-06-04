Tapmydata 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121,697.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.85 million and $121,697.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00519330 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022455 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.80 or 0.01390801 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,001 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

