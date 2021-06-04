Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

TGT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.50. 14,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $230.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

