Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

TECK opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

