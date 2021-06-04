Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of Teladoc Health worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.55. 19,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,542. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,914 shares of company stock valued at $89,471,835 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

