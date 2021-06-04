Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ERIC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

