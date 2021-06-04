Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $691,181.46 and $274.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00265780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

