Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.87

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 18711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLSYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Telstra alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.