TEMCO Hits Market Capitalization of $14.55 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 7% lower against the dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $14.55 million and $902,092.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00301324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00244412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.01165033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,076.91 or 0.99883983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

