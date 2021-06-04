Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT Plans Dividend of GBX 14 (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (LON:TEM) declared a dividend on Friday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($13.59). 169,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,126. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a current ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 29.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,014.64. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT has a 1-year low of GBX 526 ($6.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

