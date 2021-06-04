Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Position Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.54% of Tenaris worth $71,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tenaris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

