Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Tenneco posted earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Tenneco stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,154,830 shares of company stock valued at $108,498,269. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 202.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 130,066 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 93.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

