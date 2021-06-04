Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.32 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

