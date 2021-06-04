TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,443.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.