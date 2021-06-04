TerraUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $41.97 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008707 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,930,919,160 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

