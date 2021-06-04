Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6,512.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $594.14. 618,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $572.35 billion, a PE ratio of 572.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

