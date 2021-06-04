Tether Reaches One Day Volume of $89.99 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $62.25 billion and approximately $89.99 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00239509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.01185014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.65 or 1.00031243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.00 or 0.01083742 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 62,209,255,385 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.