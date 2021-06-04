Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Tetra Tech worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

