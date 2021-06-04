Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $96.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

