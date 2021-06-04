Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153.43 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $153.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00009621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 683,116,230 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

