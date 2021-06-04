Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 57,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 51,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Thai Beverage Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.