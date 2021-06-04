Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.54. 1,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several brokerages have commented on THLLY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53.

