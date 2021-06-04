The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $649.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post sales of $649.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.10 million and the lowest is $616.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

