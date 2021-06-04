The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4.5%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.23 and last traded at $89.91. Approximately 16,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 575,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

