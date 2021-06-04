The Children’s Place Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,700 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.

PLCE traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 15,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,113. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

