The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Increased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.02. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $175.55 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

