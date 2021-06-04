The Cooper Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,540 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,862% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

Shares of COO opened at $384.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

