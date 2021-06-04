The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.65.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
