The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.