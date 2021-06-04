The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE SZC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. 13,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.48. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

