The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of The Hershey worth $47,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

