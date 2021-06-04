The Interpublic Group of Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,284% compared to the average volume of 189 call options.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

