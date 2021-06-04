The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

