The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.41% of The J. M. Smucker worth $56,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 60,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $139.55. 6,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

