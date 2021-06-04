The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

