The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $140.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.87. 4,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,078. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.