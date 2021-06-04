The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The J. M. Smucker traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.94, with a volume of 9686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.88.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

