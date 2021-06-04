The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.66.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $114,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.