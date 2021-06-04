The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $44.57

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $46.10. The ODP shares last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 2,957 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODP. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.13.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

