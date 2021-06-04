The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 million, a PE ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $230,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,216.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,583.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,619. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.