The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $147.00 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.06.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

