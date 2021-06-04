The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 119,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

