The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,944 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

