The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 954 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 123.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NICE stock opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.21.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.